Denver Mile High Holidays
Make magic. Make memories. Make a weekend of it in Denver this holiday season with millions of twinkling lights, festive parades, special events and much more. Whether your perfect holiday tradition is a night at ‘A Christmas Carol,’ a family outing to Denver Zoo Lights, or a fun day of shopping and ice skating, Mile High Holidays has something for you.
Plan your holiday getaway now with hotel rates starting at $99.
Explore the Holidays
It’s a magical time to visit Denver with performing arts, music, lights, Santa sightings and more.
Holiday Weekends
Turn that holiday celebration into a full weekend of family fun and festivities.
Holiday Events
There's always more to see and do in Denver. Explore a complete list of holiday events here.