Translate
Book

Book a hotel

Powered by

Denver Mile High Holidays

Make magic. Make memories. Make a weekend of it in Denver this holiday season with millions of twinkling lights, festive parades, special events and much more.  Whether your perfect holiday tradition is a night at ‘A Christmas Carol,’ a family outing to Denver Zoo Lights, or a fun day of shopping and ice skating, Mile High Holidays has something for you.

Plan your holiday getaway now with hotel rates starting at $99.

Explore the Holidays

It’s a magical time to visit Denver with performing arts, music, lights, Santa sightings and more.

Learn More

Holiday Weekends

Turn that holiday celebration into a full weekend of family fun and festivities.

Learn More

Her Paris: Women Artists in the Age of Impressionism

Thru Jan. 14 | See remarkable works created by women in Paris from 1850 to 1900, a time of great social, cultural, and artistic change.

Learn More

Holiday Favorites

Explore the holidays in Denver with these fun winter favorites.

Learn More

Lights Extravaganzas

Enjoy holiday lights in Denver at these illuminated attractions and events!

Learn More

Holiday Shopping

Get your holiday shopping done in Denver. From jewelry and fashion boutiques to spas, top-rated restaurants and so much more, Denver has what you're looking for.

Learn More

Holiday Hotel Deals

Plan a holiday getaway with hotel deals starting at $99

Learn More

Holiday Events

There's always more to see and do in Denver. Explore a complete list of holiday events here.

Learn More

Mile High Holidays is brought to you by:

 
city-county-building-holiday-lights

Explore the Holidays
New Years Ever Fireworks

Holiday Events
crawford-hotel-guest-room

Hotel Deals
New Year'sEeve firework show in downtown Denver.

Holiday Weekends
Show More Less